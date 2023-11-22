Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,105 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

