Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK remained flat at $60.92 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,407. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

