Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Gladstone Land accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Gladstone Land worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 684.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 219.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAND shares. TheStreet cut Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.2 %

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. 32,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.10%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

