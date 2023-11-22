Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,787,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,063 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.96.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

