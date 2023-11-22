Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 72.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 383,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,177. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.