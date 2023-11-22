Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,813.15 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Secret has a market cap of $8.73 million and $7,813.15 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00136042 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039273 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023679 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008040 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002739 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0029594 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,580.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.