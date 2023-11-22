Secret 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,136.68 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Over the last week, Secret has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and $7,136.68 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00134581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00039168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0029594 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,580.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.