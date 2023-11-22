Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SECYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.25 to C$8.90 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

