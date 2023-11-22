Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Sempra were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 391,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lifted its position in Sempra by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 16,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 8.3% in the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after acquiring an additional 125,208 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

SRE traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. 1,182,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

