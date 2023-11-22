Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.90. Sequans Communications shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 50,162 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQNS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 75.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 9,133,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930,663 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 166.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,166,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,703 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,332 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 91.5% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 961,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

