Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,561.41

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,561.41 ($32.05) and traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($33.94). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,661 ($33.29), with a volume of 564,640 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,360 ($42.04) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Severn Trent Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 46.74 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 20,576.92%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.