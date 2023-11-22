Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,561.41

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,561.41 ($32.05) and traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($33.94). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,661 ($33.29), with a volume of 564,640 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($42.54) to GBX 3,360 ($42.04) in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,509.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,556.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5,138.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 46.74 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 20,576.92%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

