Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Cut by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278,125 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 10.2% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marcho Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Shopify worth $44,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shopify by 63.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,425,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,026,000 after buying an additional 1,340,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $40,078,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.50. 5,531,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,931,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. CIBC increased their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore increased their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

