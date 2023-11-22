Siacoin Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $255.05 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,472.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00184743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.03 or 0.00597860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.80 or 0.00437129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00050948 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00125794 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,718,685,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,694,232,658 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

