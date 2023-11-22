Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Director Staffan Encrantz Buys 41,085 Shares

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 41,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 346,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Staffan Encrantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 20th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 79,234 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $178,276.50.

On Friday, November 17th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Staffan Encrantz purchased 3,462 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,924.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Sight Sciences stock remained flat at $2.50 during trading on Wednesday. 172,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,417. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 321,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 65,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,092,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,716,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,210,000 after purchasing an additional 437,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sight Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Sight Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

