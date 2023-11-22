Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 44,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 27,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (TSE:SVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.