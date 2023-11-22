Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Trading Down 2.3%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. 14,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 14,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Silver Lake Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile



Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company holds interest in the Deflector operations that produce gold bullion and gold-copper concentrates located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations, which produce gold bullion located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields Province.

