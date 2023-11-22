Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Up 1.5%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 635,796 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $170.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silverback Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,978,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

