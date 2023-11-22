Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Trading Up 1%

Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,310 ($16.39) and last traded at GBX 1,303 ($16.30). Approximately 588,720 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 345,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,290 ($16.14).

Smithson Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 572.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,255 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,342.55.

Insider Activity at Smithson Investment Trust

In other Smithson Investment Trust news, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,187 ($14.85) per share, for a total transaction of £14,991.81 ($18,756.17). 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

