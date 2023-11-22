Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $15.30. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 22,776 shares traded.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

