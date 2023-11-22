SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.24. 523,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 273,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPBO. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

