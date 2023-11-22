SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.06. Approximately 109,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 96,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter.
About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
