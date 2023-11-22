Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.89

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.29. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 9,058 shares.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

