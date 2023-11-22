Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.89

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.29. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 9,058 shares.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 9.63%.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
