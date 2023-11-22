SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Announces Earnings Results

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 180.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.93 million during the quarter.

SPI Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SPI Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. SPI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

