SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $55.93 million for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 180.73%.

SPI Energy Price Performance

SPI Energy stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. SPI Energy has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 211.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPI Energy by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Featured Articles

