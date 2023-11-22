SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $55.93 million for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 180.73%.

SPI Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SPI opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SPI Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPI Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 211.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.