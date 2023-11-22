Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,566 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,595 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $104,812.05.

On Thursday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94.

Natera Price Performance

Natera stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,983. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

