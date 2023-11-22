StockNews.com Lowers Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to Hold

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,912,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 361.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,555,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,459 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.