STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $216.05

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 216.05 ($2.70) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.66). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 214.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 62,994 shares.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,387.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is -15,000.00%.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

