Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.58 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $7.58 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024002 USD and is down -33.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

