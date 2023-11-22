Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.77

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.
About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust
Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay and a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall.
