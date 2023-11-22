Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.96

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.96 and traded as high as C$10.05. Superior Plus shares last traded at C$10.04, with a volume of 464,398 shares traded.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.98.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

