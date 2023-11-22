SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.29 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.28.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

