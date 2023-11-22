Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.82

Shares of Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

