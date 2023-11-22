SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $257.31 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $257.31 million and approximately $73.70 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002972 BTC on popular exchanges.

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 250,118,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,867,209 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

