Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.70

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and traded as high as $17.88. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 1,229 shares.

Swedbank AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.32.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.