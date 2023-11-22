Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Issues Earnings Results

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Symbotic updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Trading Up 40.2 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair cut shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,907.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 over the last 90 days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 178,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 338,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,538,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

