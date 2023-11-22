Syscoin Price Hits $0.0964 on Top Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $71.46 million and $1.82 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,355.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.41 or 0.00600737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00125725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021096 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 741,362,205 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, "SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

