T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.05

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and traded as low as $3.79. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 204,496 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at T2 Biosystems

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96.

In other news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 2,500 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,708 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,906. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T2 Biosystems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.