Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $76.07 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Tangible has a total market cap of $76.07 million and approximately $11,443.27 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00006238 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.41836054 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $10,309.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

