Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.24

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.24 and traded as low as $35.52. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $35.83, with a volume of 18,427 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 422,645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth $9,995,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $3,131,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

