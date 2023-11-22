Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) to Issue GBX 6.20 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.2 %
LON:TATE opened at GBX 633 ($7.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.08.
About Tate & Lyle
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tate & Lyle
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Medtronic: oversold, overextended high yield reversal in play
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Is Lowe’s still a better buy than Home Depot?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Renovating returns: Lowe’s earnings and the DIY dilemma
Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.