Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) to Issue GBX 6.20 Dividend

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:TATE opened at GBX 633 ($7.92) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,468.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 837.50 ($10.48). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 657.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.08.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

About Tate & Lyle

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.