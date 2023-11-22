Tatton Asset Management plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tatton Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of LON:TAM opened at GBX 517.40 ($6.47) on Wednesday. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 473.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.
About Tatton Asset Management
