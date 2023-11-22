Tatton Asset Management plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8 (LON:TAM)

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TAM opened at GBX 517.40 ($6.47) on Wednesday. Tatton Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 420 ($5.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($6.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 483.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 473.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,381.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

