TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.49

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.49 and traded as low as C$50.27. TC Energy shares last traded at C$50.46, with a volume of 1,646,941 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59. The company has a market cap of C$52.86 billion, a PE ratio of -363.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.46.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1621849 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,657.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

