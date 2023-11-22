Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 59,675,593 shares changing hands.
Tellurian Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $330.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tellurian Company Profile
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.
