Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 59,675,593 shares changing hands.

Tellurian Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $330.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Tellurian Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tellurian by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

