Terra Classic Trading 11% Lower This Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $433.96 million and $31.05 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001717 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001227 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001653 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,829,694,827,989 coins and its circulating supply is 5,803,104,081,675 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

