Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.65. 439,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 901,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 637.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

