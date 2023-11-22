The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $154.85

Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 154.85 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.01). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 40,338 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.91. The stock has a market cap of £58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 686.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,347.83%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

