The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 1.5%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 354 ($4.43) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.32). 75,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 31,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340 ($4.25).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 470 ($5.88) to GBX 449 ($5.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,652.17%.
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Property Franchising and Financial Services. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, sales, and property management services to tenants and landlords; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
