Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Shares Down 3.8%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24). 535,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 506,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.75 ($0.25).

Tirupati Graphite Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £18.88 million, a PE ratio of -583.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.26.

Tirupati Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tirupati Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tirupati Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.