Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Touchstone Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Get Touchstone Bankshares alerts:

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.